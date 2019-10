Action Line is a consumer information and referral service created to assist consumers throughout the state in solving a wide variety of problems they have encountered with businesses, service providers, and government agencies. We also use our resources to inform the community at-large of consumer issues.

Dedicated volunteers take calls from the public and provide guidance designed to assist the callers in resolving their complaints.

If you have a consumer concern or are interested in becoming an Action Line volunteer, give us a call at 591-0222 weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., send an email to actionline@khon2.com, or fill out the form below. Click here if you're on a mobile device.