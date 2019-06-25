Action Line: Resources

Online Hawaii Business Searches
- BBB Business/Charity Search
- DCCA Business/Licensee Complaint History Search
- DCCA Business Name Search
- DCCA Professional & Vocational License Search
- DCCA General Excise Tax License Search
File a Complaint
- Banking Industry
- Better Business Bureau
- State Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs
- City & County of Honolulu
- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Internet Crime Complaint Center
- Moving Company Complaints
- Public Utilities Commission (movers)
- Small Claims Court (forms only)
- State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations
- State Regulated Industries Complaints Office
Helpful Phone Numbers & Websites
- Aloha United Way 211
- Better Business Bureau
- Condominium Information
- City & County of Honolulu
- County of Hawaii
- County of Kauai
- County of Maui
- Debt Collection FAQ’s
- Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs
- Consumer Affairs 24-Hour Info
- Do Not Call Registry
- Do Not Mail Registry
- Federal – Government Information
- Fraud – Internet Crime
- Fraud – USPS
- FTC – Federal Trade Commission
- Hawaii HomeOwnership Center
- Hawaii Solar Energy Association
- Hawaiian Electric Customer Renewable (Solar) Programs
- Honolulu City & County Phone Directory
- Mental Health America of Hawaii
- Small Claims Court
- State of Hawaii Judiciary
- State – Hawaii Legislature
- State – Hawaii Ombudsman
- State – Hawaii State Government Info
Identity Theft
- What To Do If Your Identity Is Stolen
- Identity Theft Help – FTC
- Identity Theft Help – ID Theft Center
- Identity Theft Help – Social Security
- Identity Theft Protection – Equifax
- Identity Theft Protection – Experian
- Identity Theft Protection – Transunion
Scams & Fraud
- Latest Reported Scams
- Craigslist Scams
- Common Scams – FBI
- Facebook Scams
- Better Business Bureau – Alerts
- Hawaii Fraud Prevention Guide (PDF)
- Scams Targeting Seniors – FBI
Landlord Tenant Concerns
Senior Concerns
- Scams Targeting Seniors – FBI
- Senior Medicare Patrol
- Senior Medicare Facilities
- Hawaii Executive Office on Aging
- Honolulu Elderly Affairs Division
- Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program
- Elder Abuse Justice Unit
Auto Related Concerns
- Auto Recalls
- Buying Used Cars
- Buying New Cars
- Renting Cars
- Lemon Law – New Cars
- Lemon Law – Used Cars
- Auto Manufacturer Web Sites
Recalls