Justin Cruz’s Weather Report 3-7-22

Frustration over unused $160M facility at State Hospital

9th Island Nightlife Report March 7

Groups rescue kittens abandoned in Waikiki

Hawaii reports 92 COVID cases

Visitor arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Frustration over unused $160M facility at State Hospital

More than 1 million have fled Ukraine amid heavy …

Initial steps to defuel and shut down Red Hill begin

Environmental advocates applaud shut down of Red …

9th Island Forecast March 7