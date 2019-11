Local cookbook author Lynette Lo Tom stopped by the studio to share some of her favorite Thanksgiving recipes. Here, she shares a recipe for no-cook cranberry sauce, as well as a recipe for spicy cranberry sauce.

The recipe can be found in her books "A Chinese Kitchen" and "Back in the Day," but are listed below:1 apple, cored2 oranges, peeled12 ounces fresh cranberries, substitute frozenOptional: strips of orange zest1/2 cup sugar Cut apple and oranges into large chunks. Put in food processor with cranberries and sugar. Add zest if using. Blend into uniform small pieces. Serve!