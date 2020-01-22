9th Island Nightlife – January 21st 9th Island Night Life by: web staff Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 08:02 PM HST / Updated: Jan 21, 2020 / 08:04 PM HST Heading to Las Vegas soon? Be sure to check out our 9th Island Nightlife report to plan for your trip! HPD Chief says more needs to be done to track the mentally ill Communities gather to mourn fallen HPD officers Social media reacts to new Hawaii football coach Todd Graham’s hiring 9th Island Nightlife – January 21st Bow Ties & Bling benefit event for Big Brothers and Big Sisters Hawaii