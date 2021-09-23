9th Island Night Life Sept. 23

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- In the midst of racial discrimination across the United States, there is still color, light and inspiration. In a new housing complex in southeast Portland, a mural featuring Hawaii’s own pioneer -- Patsy Mink -- has popped up to showcase the message of love and solidarity.

Hawaii-born artist Anisa Asakawa was selected to create artwork of leaders who fostered a sense of belonging. Her decision landed on Patsy Mink, a champion for women’s equality.