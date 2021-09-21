9th Island Night Life Sept. 21

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The City and County of Honolulu will launch a second COVID-19 testing site at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell starting Wednesday, Sept. 22, in coordination with Nomi Health.

The Waikiki Shell testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, Sept. 24, before opening daily Monday through Friday during the same hours starting Monday, Sept. 27.