Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Tokyo 2020
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
BestReviews
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Hawaiian Humane Society finds homes for nearly 700 animals during adoption event
Video
9th Island Night Life Sept. 20
Video
Hawaii group stresses importance of car seats during National Child Passenger Safety Week
Video
Maui police employee in Lahaina tests positive for COVID
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
The Big Game
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
9th Island Night Life Sept. 20
9th Island Night Life
by:
Bryce Moore
Posted:
Sep 20, 2021 / 09:16 PM HST
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2021 / 09:16 PM HST
More Hawaii News
Hawaiian Humane Society finds homes for nearly 700 animals during adoption event
Video
9th Island Night Life Sept. 20
Video
Hawaii group stresses importance of car seats during National Child Passenger Safety Week
Video
Maui police employee in Lahaina tests positive for COVID
Honolulu police arrest alleged suspect in Makiki stabbing
Video
Second pregnant Hawaii woman dies of COVID-19
Video
Consumer Alert: Kupuna most likely to fall for gift card scams, Hawaii BBB says ‘education is key’
Video
Week 4 of Hawaiian History Month: Here’s what to watch
Video
Honolulu police officially suspend search for missing 6-year-old Isabella Kalua
Video
9th Island Forecast Sept. 20
Video
More Local News
Trending Stories
Oahu residents who live in these ZIP codes can order free COVID test kits
Video
All westbound lanes on H-1 Freeway closed at Kaahumanu overpass
Second pregnant Hawaii woman dies of COVID-19
Video
Mayor Blangiardi extends Oahu’s ban on large gatherings
Video
Bank robbery suspect stands in line at one bank then walks out, robs bank across the parking lot
Video