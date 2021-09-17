9th Island Night Life Sept. 17

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Food and Drug Administration released a statement on Friday, Sept. 10, which cited the importance of pediatric vaccine trials before moving forward with COVID vaccines for kids. These trials are underway and are looking at whether the doses given to children need to be different or less strong than those given to adults.

While the FDA did not lay out a specific date for approval, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said he expects the vaccines to be authorized by early November.