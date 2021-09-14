9th Island Night Life Sept. 14

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Members of the teacher's union, concerned parents, and community members picketed Tuesday afternoon outside the Kapolei State Office building. They're calling on the Department of Education to address concerns over safety at our schools.

A low vaccination rate in Leeward Oahu has led to more COVID infections. Teachers say they find themselves more at risk each day. They want the state to come up with a plan on how to deal with rising cases due to the delta variant.