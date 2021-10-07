9th Island Night Life Oct. 7

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Gov. David Ige plans to announce on Friday, Oct. 8, that he will drop some COVID restrictions. University of Hawaii (UH) sports fans and business owners are hoping that means the ban on large gatherings will be lifted.

Fans, and those in the industry for special events and weddings, rallied at the State Capitol on Thursday, Oct. 7, to make sure the governor hears their message. They said large gatherings can be safe with the right measures in place, and it does not make sense to keep fans away from UH football games any longer.