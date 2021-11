HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A former officer with the Maui Police Department (MPD) has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for "public corruption in the form of honest services wire fraud" after pleading guilty to engaging in bribery for soliciting a sexual relationship.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 36-year-old Brandon Charles Saffeels of Maui pled guilty in May 2021 for engaging in a bribery scheme.