9th Island Night Life Nov. 11

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- It was an unexpected discovery at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2591 in Missouri -- a bag full of torn and damaged American flags meant for proper disposal, including an intact flag, dog tag and photo of Hawaii Army Reservist Sgt. Myla Maravillosa who died in 2005 during a mission in Iraq.

Retired Sergeant First Class Tim Swartz was at the VFW location when he was asked if he knew of a way to contact the family of Maravillosa. At the time he did not know Maravillosa was the first female soldier from Hawaii killed in Iraq.