9th Island Night Life Nov. 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Supply chain issues have impacted everyday items including the main ingredients in plate lunches, and most places that sell them are passing the cost on to you.

“It’s just random things, and it just depends where you are as well,” said Bryan Andaya, L&L Hawaii COO. “Shortages on mayonnaise and certainly the price has gone up a lot, but all of a sudden we have locations having trouble getting mayonnaise or having to wait or having their orders slashed. I think it has to do with the chickens and laying the eggs.”