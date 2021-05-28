9th Island Night Life May 28

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Kauai police arrested 34-year-old Samson Contrades, of Anahola and 32-year-old Kapelawaipuolo Keaweamahi, of Anahola on suspicion of first-degree burglary on Monday, May 24.

Police say Contrades and Keaweamahi allegedly burglarized an Anahola vacation rental sometime between 11 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 23.