9th Island Night Life June 7

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The University of Hawaii at Mānoa’s Team Hōkūlele won second place in the Friends of Amateur Rocketry (FAR) 1030 Competition on Saturday, June 5.

The College of Engineering students successfully launched their 15-foot rocket, called Kuamoʻo (Milky Way), in the national competition's 30,000-foot category in Mojave, Calif.