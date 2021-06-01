9th Island Night Life June 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival (HRFF) will go virtual in 2021 and host an online event from Friday, July 30, to Sunday, Aug. 15, on the Honolulu Gay and Lesbian Cultural Foundation's website.

The event is free and will use an interactive talk-story event and films to focus on recent anti-Asian sentiment and the opportunities and challenges that Hawaii's LGBTQ community has faced during the pandemic.