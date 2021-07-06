9th Island Night Life July 6

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The plane that crash-landed in the ocean off Oahu on Friday, July 2, was operated by a company contracted to carry U.S. mail interisland. No mail was aboard the flight, but it led to the grounding of other jets in the fleet of a company with a troubled compliance history with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The owner and operator of Transair and its planes have racked up hundreds of thousands in federal fines and penalties from the FAA. They have managed to keep the fleet going in part to serve a critical U.S. mail contract, however.