9th Island Forecast Sept. 3

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- First responders rescued four distressed men after their 18-foot Hobie catamaran capsized in the waters 400 yards off the Kipapa Island Sandbar in Kaneohe Bay on Friday, Sept. 3.

According to officials, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received the 911 call around 2:24 p.m., and firefighters arrived at the scene at 2:34 p.m.