9th Island Forecast Sept. 23

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Since they appeared on the Pali in 2020, raised crosswalk speed bumps have irritated drivers on the busy highway, jarred alignments and caused noise disturbances for nearby neighborhoods. There are now concerns that homes along the route are also being damaged.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) said these raised crosswalk speed bumps are effective safety tools, but homeowners and area lawmakers call them a nuisance that is not the best solution for pedestrian safety or speed control. Even the Federal Highway Administration does not recommend them in areas similar to Pali Highway.