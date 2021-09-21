Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Tokyo 2020
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
BestReviews
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Hawaii Island couple charged with felony unlawful imprisonment of a minor
Video
University of Hawaii to require student COVID vaccinations starting Spring 2022
Video
Kaua’i firefighters rescue Montana visitor after spotting ‘SOS’ written in sand
Video
University of Hawaii campuses among best in U.S. for academic excellence
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
The Big Game
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
9th Island Forecast Sept. 21
9th Island Forecast
Posted:
Sep 21, 2021 / 05:27 PM HST
/
Updated:
Sep 21, 2021 / 05:27 PM HST
9th Island Night Life
9th Island Night Life Sept. 20
Video
9th Island Night Life Sept. 17
Video
9th Island Night Life Sept. 14
Video
9th Island Night Life Sept. 13
Video
9th Island Night Life Sept. 10
Video
9th Island Night Life Sept. 9
Video
9th Island Night Life Sept. 8
Video
9th Island Night Life Sept. 1
Video
9th Island Night Life Aug. 30
Video
9th Island Night Life Aug. 17
Video
9th Island Night Life Aug. 16
Video
9th Island Night Life Aug. 13
Video
9th Island Night Life Aug. 12
Video
9th Island Night Life Aug. 11
Video
9th Island Night Life Aug. 10
Video
9th Island Night Life Aug. 9
Video
9th Island Night Life Aug. 6
Video
9th Island Night Life Aug. 3
Video
9th Island Night Life Aug. 2
Video
9th Island Night Life July 29
Video
More 9th Island Night Life
More Hawaii News
9th Island Forecast Sept. 21
Video
Hawaii Island couple charged with felony unlawful imprisonment of a minor
Video
University of Hawaii to require student COVID vaccinations starting Spring 2022
Video
Kaua’i firefighters rescue Montana visitor after spotting ‘SOS’ written in sand
Video
University of Hawaii campuses among best in U.S. for academic excellence
Video
Kaua’i firefighters extinguish ‘piece of furniture with 100 gallons of water’ during house fire
Video
Louisiana men arrested at Honolulu airport after allegedly breaking COVID quarantine rules
Video
Nightly closures of Likelike Highway begin as crews work on lighting repairs in tunnel
Honolulu police warn businesses of recent burglaries involving key lockboxes
Video
Experts eye more travel testing to contain COVID in Hawaii
More Local News
Trending Stories
Oahu residents who live in these ZIP codes can order free COVID test kits
Video
Louisiana men arrested at Honolulu airport after allegedly breaking COVID quarantine rules
Video
UH Manoa ranked in the top 50 in the west region for academic excellence
All westbound lanes on H-1 Freeway closed at Kaahumanu overpass
Hawaii Island couple charged with felony unlawful imprisonment of a minor
Video