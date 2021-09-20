9th Island Forecast Sept. 20

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Honolulu Police Department on Monday announced that it has suspended the search for missing 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who was last seen sleeping in her bedroom in Waimanalo Sunday, Sept. 12.

The suspension follows a week-long search of the entire Waimanalo area. Multiple law enforcement agencies and hundreds of volunteers have been out looking for any signs of Isabella, also known as Ariel Sellers.