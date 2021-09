KAIMUKĪ, Hawaii (KHON2) -- Renowned artist Solomon Enos and volunteers with 808 Cleanups completed a "vibrant mural" on a communications building previously covered in graffiti located at the Pu‘u O Kaimukī Mini Park on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Enos said the park was once home to a Kukuionāpēhā Heiau "dedicated to navigation and star-gazing."