9th Island Forecast Sept. 10

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are asking the public for their help to find Nick Maiola, 49, who is believed to suffer from a severe learning disability.

Officials reported Maiola was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, within the area of Kapiolani Boulevard and Ward Avenue. He was believed to be wearing a black t-shirt with an eagle on the front, as well as blue jeans and white shoes.