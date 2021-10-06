9th Island Forecast Oct. 6

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Honolulu Police Commission listened to public testimony on Wednesday, Oct. 6, accusing Stephen Gerona, former CID commander, of alleged bullying and harassment.

A recent lawsuit accused Gerona for apparently mishandling the Kytana Ancog missing child case. Ancog went missing in early 2021 when her father did not return her to her mother. Gerona allegedly discouraged a Maile Amber Alert and early investigation for the toddler.