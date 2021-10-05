9th Island Forecast Oct. 5

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- In federal court, a 35-year-old man from Waianae was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 5, to 18 years in prison and five years of supervised release for "leading a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy" on Oahu and the Big Island.

The United States Department of Justice Attorney's Office reported the man sentenced is Samuel K. Kapoi, and he pled guilty on May 25 for possessing and conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.