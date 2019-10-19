9th Island Forecast Oct 17

The Hawaii Holiday Craft and Gift Fair is a perfect start to your holiday shopping. Darah Dung, the fair representative, introduces John and Living808 viewers to one of the vendors that will be at the fair this weekend.

Short Stack Hawaii is owned by Healani and Tanya – Two moms with twelve years of friendship. In 2015, they created a line of clothing inspired by their children growing up in Hawaii. They wanted to share their memories of growing up on the islands with everyone around the world. These moms design, create, and screen print their tee’s, making it extra special from Hawaii and definitely made with aloha. Be sure to check out Short Stack Hawaii and the many vendors at the Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair.