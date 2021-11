HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Saturday's University of Hawaii football game drew about 6,000 fans to the stands.

University staff said the game went fairly smooth, but with more home games scheduled down the road it is important spectators know what to expect in advance.

The UH Warriors football game was an important step for the university sports community and fans. It was the first at home football game that allowed for full capacity. About a two-thirds of the Clarence T.C. Athletic Complex was filled.