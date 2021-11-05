9th Island Forecast Nov. 5

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The 12th annual Over the Edge fundraiser raises money to help support Special Olympics Hawaii athletes; there are over 4,700 athletes statewide.

This fundraiser will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, and volunteers will get the chance to rappel 40 stories down the side of the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Hotel.