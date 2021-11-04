9th Island Forecast Nov. 4

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The quick-thinking from a Honolulu Police Department (HPD) officer may have saved the life of a 10-month-old baby as the officer jumped into action to perform mouth-to-mouth when the baby stopped breathing.

HPD Officer Dean Terakawa was at the right place at the right time. He was filing a police report inside his car outside of the empty Hawaii Kai substation when the child's parents found him; they were in desperate need of help.