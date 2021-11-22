9th Island Forecast Nov. 22

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Gift cards have been the most popular present for 14 years in a row, according to the Better Business Bureau. They are flexible, easy-to-mail and give the recipient freedom of choice but that freedom is gone if a scammer already has the numbers to your gift card.

"Thieves are known to remove those gift cards from that display rack and record the numbers associated with the card," said Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii marketplace manager. "So really look at that activation pin, make sure it doesn’t look like somebody had scraped part of that number off."