9th Island Forecast Nov. 19

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The employees at the Moiliili Community Center are still trying to make sense of the Friday morning break-in on Nov. 19 that left them with thousands of dollars in damage; this is money that is used toward programs to benefit kupuna and keiki.

Honolulu police said a man and a woman, both in their twenties, broke into the community center but they did not have a chance to walk away with property or money after the facilities' alarm system scared them away.