Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders
Hawaii 2 Hollywood
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Top Stories
9th Island Forecast June 9
Video
Tips to protect your vehicle against catalytic converter theft as parts become harder to find in Hawaii
Video
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park reopens Uēkahuna after 3-year closure
Hawaii businesses thrive against the odds during coronavirus pandemic
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Traffic
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Sports
Hawaii Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Video Game News
NFL Draft
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
9th Island Forecast June 9
9th Island Forecast
Posted:
Jun 9, 2021 / 07:28 PM HST
/
Updated:
Jun 9, 2021 / 07:28 PM HST
9th Island Night Life
9th Island Night Life June 7
Video
9th Island Night Life June 1
Video
9th Island Night Life May 28
Video
9th Island Night Life May 25
Video
9th Island Nightlife Mar. 16
Video
9th Island Nightlife Mar. 13
Video
9th Island Night Life March 13
Video
9th Island Nightlife Mar. 10
Video
9th Island Night Life March 6
Video
9th Island Night Life March 5
Video
9th Island Night Life March 4
Video
9th Island Night Life March 3
Video
9th Island Nightlife Mar. 2
Video
9th Island Nightlife Feb. 28
Video
9th Island Nightlife — February 27th
Video
9th Island Nightlife — February 26th
Video
9th Island Nightlife Feb. 25
Video
9th Island Nightlife Feb. 24
Video
9th Island Night Life
Video
9th Island Nightlife — February 19th
Video
More 9th Island Night Life
More Hawaii News
9th Island Forecast June 9
Video
Tips to protect your vehicle against catalytic converter theft as parts become harder to find in Hawaii
Video
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park reopens Uēkahuna after 3-year closure
Hawaii businesses thrive against the odds during coronavirus pandemic
Video
Hawaii Pacific University team discovers new jellyfish species off Japan
Video
Upfront split of new Aloha Stadium cost could have downside for taxpayers
Video
Windsurfer found dead at Kanaha Beach Park on Maui
Waikiki Beach waters turn white, cloudy after sand replenishment project
Video
Maui police warn public of gift card, wire transfer scams
Hawaiian Electric gets green light for pilot program that aims to expand electric bus fleets
More Local News
Trending Stories
Utah woman arrested on Maui after allegedly violating Hawaii travel rules
Hawaii woman sues City, HPD over conflicts of interest
Video
Tips to protect your vehicle against catalytic converter theft as parts become harder to find in Hawaii
Video
Hawaii offers incentives to get more people vaccinated: Zippy’s for a year, trips to Las Vegas and more
Video
Waikiki Beach waters turn white, cloudy after sand replenishment project
Video