9th Island Forecast June 29

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF) – A Belton, Missouri family welcomed their new baby girl into the world more than a week early, at home and with some surprising help.

When any baby is born, it's a miracle. But this birth could take the cake. Nine-year-old Aakayla Gunn helped deliver her baby sister at home and her mother, a nurse at local hospital St. Luke's South, coached her through it.