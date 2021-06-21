9th Island Forecast June 21

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Starting July 1, 2021, people with disability parking passes or license plates will need to pay for metered parking unless you were approved for the new Disability Paid Parking Exemption Permit.

Those with the new permit can park in a space where payment is made via (1) a parking meter without payment of the fee for the first 2.5 hours or the maximum time the meter allows, whichever is longer; or (2) an unattended pay station for 2.5 hours. The DPPEP may also be used to park in a reserved accessible parking space.