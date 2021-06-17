9th Island Forecast June 17

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- 39-year-old Justin Wilcox, of Kailua, Hawaii was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison on Thursday, June 17, for the roles he played in conspiracies to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine and to commit money laundering.

Wilcox was sentenced to concurrent prison terms of 295 months -- 24.58 years -- and 240 months -- 20 years -- and also received five- and three-year terms of supervised release after imprisonment that are to be served concurrently.