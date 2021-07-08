9th Island Forecast July 8

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A Hawaii-based, climate technology company has created the "Follow the Drop" app to raise awareness among east Honolulu residents of their stormwater runoff footprint and inform them of opportunities to reduce it.

3Rwater created the app and is partnering with Mālama Maunalua in the endeavor. The app collects data on how much stormwater is being generated on a property and provides types of stormwater capture solutions.