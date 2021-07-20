9th Island Forecast July 20

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- On Tuesday, William "Uncle Willie" Cosier, 56, reunited with the rescuers who saved his life on Father's Day when he and his wife went to Kalama Beach in Kailua.

On Sunday, June 20, Cosier went kayaking and was found unresponsive in the ocean shortly after the kayak flipped. Bystanders brought Cosier to shore. Under the supervision of Dr. Honey Aipa, who was on the beach at the time, they immediately began CPR.