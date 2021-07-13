9th Island Forecast July 13

HONOLULU(KHON2) -- Restaurants have been struggling to stay afloat, wanting to fully reopen for more than a year, but many restaurant owners said asking for private medical information is more trouble than its worth.

Last week, Governor David Ige announced that they can operate at full capacity if they ensure guests are fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test within 48 hours of dining. But very few establishments have taken advantage of the Tier 5 rules allowing them to operate at 100 percent.