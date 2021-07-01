9th Island Forecast July 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Gov. David Ige on Thursday signed a third proclamation extending the emergency disaster relief period for Oahu and the counties of Maui and Kauai, following heavy rains that caused flooding and landslides in March this year.

The severe weather also caused Maui officials to fear a dam failure at Kaupakalua Dam in Haiku. Heavy rain washed out the Peahi Bridge and displaced the Kaupakalua Bridge, making roads impassable.