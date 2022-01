HONOLULU (KHON2) -- As the Aloha Stadium closes in on its demolition day as early as late 2022, the Hawaii Society of Business Professionals (HSBP) will be hosting a panel to discuss plans for the stadium and its 73 acres surrounding it.

The virtual webinar will be live on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. After registering for the event, a virtual meeting link will be provided.