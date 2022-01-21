9th Island Forecast Jan. 21

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- University of Hawaii (UH) sports fans are surprised and disappointed that the university and June Jones did not reach an agreement on Friday, Jan. 21, as he was the top choice for many to lead the Rainbow Warriors football team.

On Friday, the university's Athletic Director David Matlin said they did not come to terms with an agreement with Coach Jones. Matlin said they could not agree on a succession plan and that they would continue to work tirelessly to find a new head coach.