9th Island Forecast Jan. 10 9th Island Forecast Posted: Jan 10, 2020 / 09:37 PM HST / Updated: Jan 10, 2020 / 09:37 PM HST 9th Island Night Life 9th Island Night Life Jan. 9 9th Island Night Life Jan. 8 9th Island Nightlife Jan. 7 9th Island Nightlife Jan. 6 9th Island Night Life Jan. 3 9th Island Night Life Dec. 27 9th Island Night Life Dec. 20 9th Island Night Life Dec. 19 9th Island Nightlife — December 17th 9th Island Nightlife — December 16th 9th Island Nightlife Dec. 13 9th Island Night Life Dec. 12 9th Island Night Life, Dec. 10 9th Island Nightlife — December 9th 9th Island Night Life Dec. 6 9th Island Nightlife — November 26th 9th Island Nightlife — November 25th 9th Island Night Life Nov. 22 9th Island Night Life Nov. 21 9th Island Night Life Nov. 20 More 9th Island Night Life