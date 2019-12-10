9th Island Forecast — December 9th

Brrr! It’s starting to get chilly in the 9th Island. If you’re heading to Las Vegas soon, check out our 9th Island Forecast to know what you need to pack!
- The first and final finishers of the Honolulu Marathon
- Laulima Giving Program: mother of three has turned her life around. Now she could use your help.
- Two four-year-old girls survive deadly crash, climb embankment to safety
- Minnesota suffers third snowstorm in two weeks, while heavy snow causes 50-car pileup in Iowa
- Beware “Secret Sister” gift exchange scam