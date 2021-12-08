9th Island Forecast Dec. 8

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A former Maui police officer, about to serve a prison sentence, now faces even more time behind bars. Brandon Saffeels is accused of allegedly trying to have sex with a minor.

The Maui Police Department (HPD) said Saffeels was one of six men arrested over the weekend during Operation Keiki Shield. All men were accused of trying to solicit sex with minors, who are actually officers posing as kids online.