9th Island Forecast Aug. 9

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The coronavirus continues to mutate with new strains that have proven even more transmissible than the first variant to spread across the globe. Doctors and public health officials are asking people to get vaccinated to slow the replication of the virus – and, by doing so, the creation of new, potentially deadlier variants.

“As with a lot of viruses, the coronavirus makes mistakes when it makes copies of itself,” said Dr. Steven Threlkeld, from Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, “and all these little variants or mutations are just simply mistakes."