9th Island Forecast Aug. 27

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- In just two days, the state has reached another record number of COVID deaths. Nine new deaths were reported on Friday, Aug. 27, all on Oahu, along with 1,035 new COVID cases.

Of the nine, four were in their 70's, two in their 60's and three in their 50's. The state also reached a record number of COVID hospitalizations, 426. Officials are already trying to come up with alternative plans to increase healthcare capacity.