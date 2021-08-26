9th Island Forecast Aug. 26

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Hawaii on Thursday, capping a weeklong trip to Southeast Asia where she met with top officials in Singapore and Vietnam to encourage expanding U.S. cooperation and involvement in the region -- and to counter Chinese influence.

The Vice President exited Air Force 2 at 3 p.m. at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman. She spoke briefly with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, before stepping into a black SUV.