HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A court-appointed attorney is trying to overturn an Oahu man's murder conviction for a 2016 deadly Christmas day shooting at Ala Moana Center.

During a supreme court hearing Tuesday, Aug. 17. attorney Emmanuel Guerrero argued that the state failed to prove at trial that the shooting victim Stevie Feliciano was in fact dead when Dae Han Moon was charged with murder.