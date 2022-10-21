HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Office of the City Clerk announced that services will commence for those who require accessible in-person voting, replacement ballots and same-day voter registration and voting. The schedule also includes pop-up voter service centers in Kane’ohe and Wahiawa.

Beginning Oct. 25 and running through Nov. 7, the Honolulu Hale Courtyard and Kapolei Conference Rooms A, B and C are open for voters Mondays through Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the last day of voting taking place on Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For those who cannot come into Honolulu, the pop-up centers include the Kane’ohe District Park Meeting Room, which opens Oct. 25-29 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the Wahiawa District Park Ceramics Room, which is open Nov. 1-5 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Anyone coming to the centers are reminded to bring federal or state issued picture IDs.